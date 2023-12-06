Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning, mid-Michigan! Today is Wednesday. Pat yourself on the back, we made it to the middle of the week. Here are five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Some parts of Midland are seeing reduced water pressure this morning. A small water main break on Eastman is getting fixed. This is near Saginaw Road. Eastman Ave. from North Saginaw Road, north to Sylvan Lane, Pheasant Ridge Drive and Cub Street will be impacted. Repairs should take a few hours.

2. A man arrested after a warning shot from him ended up hitting a man he was arguing with. It happened Tuesday on South 27th near Burt Street in Buena Vista Township. Police said the 45-year-old man got out of his car and fired the warning shot, which went through the other man’s hand.

3. The Flint City Council plans to have a special meeting tonight. It will cover the suspension and censure of Councilman Eric Mays and Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey Carter. The meeting starts at 4:45 p.m.

4. RJ Industrial Recycling on North Dort Highway reaching a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA said it violated the Clean Air Act. The company has agreed to install a pollution capture and control system. It’s also on the hook for $150,000 in civil penalties.

5. The first week in December is National Cookie Cutter Week, so get into the holiday spirit by baking your own cookies or take a visit to Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies. You can get cut-out cookies, seasonal flavors and more. Heidi’s Darn Good Cookie’s is a gourmet cookie bakery established in 2016. It is fresh baked every day and you can order in-person or online. They have a special December menu that includes: peppermint sugar cookies, Santa’s trash, peanut butter reindeer and more.

December menu 🍪😋☃️🎅🏼🎄

Posted by Heidi's Darn Good Cookies Saginaw & Bay City on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

