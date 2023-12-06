‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ star coming to Midland

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Midland Center for the Arts announced improv comedian Colin Mochrie and his long-time comedy partner Brad Sherwood will be performing in January.

Mochrie, a “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star and renowned improv legend, will be performing in the two-man show “Asking for Trouble” alongside Sherwood.

Midland Center for the Arts said the pair will be improvising their material for the one-night-only show, adding the show will be interactive, taking audience suggestions and participation.

The duo’s show is a PG-rated family show that includes many variations of popular games showcased on “Whose Line,” making it just like a live version of that show.

Midland Center for the Arts provided the following content advisory:

We invite our patrons to research and evaluate productions based on personal values prior to ordering.  Although they do attempt to keep the show family friendly, Colin and Brad can’t be responsible for audience suggestions.

The show will take place on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Midland Center for the Arts Auditorium.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Read next:
Saginaw teen shares journey of battling brain tumor
A Saginaw teen is finding her new normal after undergoing a series of brain surgeries for a...
‘Amazing’: Good Samaritans help save people trapped in burning minivan
Midland PD car rescue
Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say
Toledo police lights
Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy honored at Game of the Week
Keri Frahm

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed the Kroger store on State Street...
Police searching for suspect in robbery
Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500
Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy to be honored at Game of the Week
Buena Vista shooting
Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say
Michigan State Police urging parents to be involved in school bus safety
The WNEM Game of the Week this week will feature Freeland and Frankenmuth girls basketball,...
Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy honored at Game of the Week