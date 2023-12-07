2 men sentenced in 2020 Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, capping off a remarkable investigation that broke into public view on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.

Brian Higgins was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Higgins pleaded guilty earlier this year in northern Michigan’s Antrim County, the location of Whitmer’s second home.

He was not a key figure in the investigation.

Higgins acknowledged that he went on a night ride on Whitmer’s road with a camera rigged to his pickup truck.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support for terrorism.

Shawn Fix was sentenced to 36 months to 240 months in jail.

Shawn Fix said he provided material support for an act of terrorism, namely the strategy to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in Antrim County. Prosecutors agreed to drop a weapon charge.

Fix trained with a militia, the Wolverine Watchmen, for “politically motivated violence,” prosecutors have said, and hosted a five-hour meeting at his Belleville home where there was much discussion about kidnapping Whitmer.

Fix, 40, acknowledged helping plot leader Adam Fox pinpoint the location of Whitmer’s home, key information that was used for a 2020 ride to find the property in northern Michigan.

