Atherton Schools give back to community

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students and staff in the Atherton School District are taking part in the season of giving.

They sorted gifts donated by sponsors to give to families in need during the holidays.

Heather Morales, a social worker with the junior-senior high school, said it’s really important to help families at this time.

“There’s a lot of inflation and things like that and so some families are really struggling,” she said. “We have some families that are in transition that aren’t in a stable home, so this is just a way to help them out.”

In addition to presents, coats and turkeys were donated, too. Gifts will be handed out next week.

