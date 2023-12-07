Atherton Schools give back to community

Students and staff in the Atherton School District are taking part in the season of giving.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
They sorted gifts donated by sponsors to give to families in need during the holidays.

Heather Morales, a social worker with the junior-senior high school, said it’s really important to help families at this time.

“There’s a lot of inflation and things like that and so some families are really struggling,” she said. “We have some families that are in transition that aren’t in a stable home, so this is just a way to help them out.”

In addition to presents, coats and turkeys were donated, too. Gifts will be handed out next week.

