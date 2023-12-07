Bay City launches new recycling program to improve curbside habits

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - City officials in Bay City are hoping to improve curbside recycling habits through education using a first-of-its-kind program in mid-Michigan.

The program uses Prairie Robotics technology. East Lansing was the first city in the state to use it in 2022, reducing curbside recycling contamination by 25 percent.

Now, officials in Bay City are looking for similar success.

“What this program does is try to inform residents on how to become better recyclers,” said James Blake, environmental services manager for Bay City.

Blake spoke about the way the city is planning to give constructive feedback to residents who may not have the right items in their curbside recycling carts.

“Plastic bags like your Walmart, your Meijer bags. Pizza boxes that have grease on them and stuff like that. Some of your plastic containers that you would think because they’re plastic, they’re recyclable curbside, but they are not,” he explained.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), cameras, GPS, and computers will be installed on trucks to check contents of curbside recycling bins house by house and offer feedback to residents as needed.

It’s something resident Cindy Bosco supports.

“Well, I think it’s important because I don’t want to see our recycle system collapse because people can’t do it right,” she said. “I think it’s important to not put everything in the trash in a big pile, making it higher and higher. I think if we can recycle, if we can actually get glass and paper to be reused somehow, it’s a good thing.”

Blake was quick to point out, items that can’t be recycled curbside may still be able to be recycled.

“You can always bring them here at the recycling center in Bay City, drop them off. They’re free of charge, and then we recycle them in the right outlet,” he said.

With the holidays coming up, Blake wants residents to know that Styrofoam packaging and bubble wrap are not recycled curbside.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.