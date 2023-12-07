Central Michigan edges out Valparaiso in Mt. Pleasant
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan returned to Mt. Pleasant tonight after playing games in four different states in the early part of their season.
The Chippewas hosted Valparaiso.
CMU started off well, building a 15 point halftime lead. They’d extend that lead to 22 points in the second half but Beacons would rally back.
Central Michigan was able to hold off Valparaiso though and earn a 71-67 win.
The Chippewas were led by Derrick Butler who had a game-high 24 points. Markus Harding had a solid night tallying 13 points and 7 rebounds.
CMU will play at 10th ranked Creighton on Saturday at 2:00 PM.
