Christmas at Crossroads returns to Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The holidays have arrived at Crossroads Village in Flint!

With millions of dazzling lights decorating the 19th-century community, you can take a step back in time while celebrating the Christmas season. Inside, you’ll find over 34 original historical buildings, vintage rides, and the Huckleberry Railroad.

Assistant Manager Brandon Compton said the real thanks goes to their maintenance staff, working around the clock since September to get everything in place.

“If you were to come on Halloween day and then come back two days later, just right over the weekend or a couple days break, it will look completely different and the change-over happens very quickly,” said Compton. “When you get to see the families and the kids come out here and they’re just really amazed at what they see.”

He describes the village as “just like being in a Hallmark movie.”

“Especially when there’s just a little bit of snow falling, it’s just truly beautiful out here and it’s just a one-of-a-kind experience--that there isn’t anything like it across the state,” said Compton.

While you won’t see many changes year after year, since keeping tradition is important, there are a few new additions to the General Store you can check out.

“If you’re looking for those last-minute Christmas gifts, this is definitely the place to go,” said Melissa Mahan, manager. “We have a new logo for Crossroads Village, so we have sweatshirts and t-shirts, we have kids’ sweatshirts as well, we have Christmas ornaments, all kinds of great things.”

The village is still open to tour from 4-9 p.m. on Dec. 8-10, 15-17, 20-23 and 27-30th. Drive-thru dates are Dec. 11, 18 & 24th from 5-9 p.m. For more details, you can visit their Facebook page.

