Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Three men – former and present owners of a Standish surveying company – were charged in a scheme to defraud the United States.

The U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said a grand jury indicted two former owners and executives of Surveying Solutions, Inc. (SSI) and a current owner and executive on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Ison said that charges arose from false statements made to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) regarding the application and reception of highway construction and surveying contracts.

The following men were each charged as co-conspirators in one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and 13 counts of wire fraud:

Andrew Semenchuk, 51 of Rives Junction

Adam Ball, 46 of Saginaw

Jeffrey Bartlett, 51 of Standish

Ison said according to the indictment, SSI was awarded millions of dollars in construction and surveying contracts by MDOT, which were funded almost entirely by federal funds through USDOT.

The indictment alleges statements made by the three men included false claims that the SSI qualified as a disadvantaged business, tricking MDOT into granting the company contract preferences. The indictment also alleges the men reported false and fraudulent employee costs, and false and fraudulent equipment, real estate, and IT expenses, which artificially inflated payments MDOT made to the company.

“Every year USDOT entrusts millions of taxpayer dollars into programs intended to support and improve our community’s infrastructure, including the maintenance of our highways system. When the integrity of USDOT’s contracting system is damaged by individuals who cheat to obtain contracts and fraudulently inflate the expenses and costs they claim for reimbursement, the public trust is broken, and taxpayer funds are squandered. The charges in this indictment serve as a promise to the taxpaying public that such violations of the public trust will not be tolerated,” said Ison.

If convicted Bartlett, Semenchuk, and Ball face up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 5 years for conspiracy to defraud the United States, and 20 years for each of the 13 counts of wire fraud, Ison said.

