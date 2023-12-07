Medicaid coverage expanding to include community health worker services

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Medicaid will soon have expanded coverage for Michigan beneficiaries to include community health worker services.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said it made the coverage expansion to help promote care and address health disparities.

Community health workers are trained public health professionals and members of the community. Their services focus on preventing disease, disability, and other chronic health conditions or their progression as well as promoting physical and mental health.

The MDHHS said the expanded Medicaid coverage includes health system navigation and resource coordination, health promotion and education, and screening and assessment.

The community health worker services coverage is complementary to existing Medicaid strategies that already incorporate CHWs, including targeted case management, health homes models, and Medicaid Health Plan contract requirements, the MDHHS said.

The coverage will go into effect on Jan. 1.

To learn more about community health worker services coverage and Medicaid policies, visit the MDHHS’ website.

To sign up for Medicaid or to check available benefits, click here.

