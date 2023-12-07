MSP arrest man who rammed into patrol vehicle with stolen truck

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old is facing charges after fleeing the scene when Michigan State Police attempted to arrest him.

The MSP Fugitive Team attempted to arrest the Saginaw man on a felony fugitive warrant on Dec. 5 at 11:45 a.m. near Michigan and Union Street.

MSP said he fled the traffic stop in a stolen 2021 Ram pickup truck, ramming a MSP patrol Tahoe. Investigators said the pursuit was terminated after a few minutes due to safety concerns.

Saginaw County Sheriff Deputies attempted to stop the truck again, which led to another pursuit but that chase also ended due to safety concerns, according to MSP.

MSP said the man drove toward Midland County, where the truck was found abandoned at a business on the 4500 block of Laporte Road after it ran out of gas.

The driver and a 35-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

One of the men was minorly injured during the arrest and was treated at the scene, MSP said.

The driver and passenger were lodged at the Bay County and Saginaw County jails, respectively, for outstanding warrants, MSP said, adding both of them are facing additional charges for the incident.

