Mt. Morris Twp. attorney resigns after “white power” comment

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Morris Township Board has accepted the resignation of the township attorney, Leo Carey, after a comment he made at a public board meeting.

Jolena Sims, Township Supervisor, confirmed it accepted Carey’s resignation after a special meeting was called Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Calls for Carey’s resignation came after a Nov. 27 board meeting. After a board vote on township police cars, Carey could be seen raising a fist and could be heard saying “white power.”

The township supervisor’s office took action after a person in the township brought the comment to her attention.

