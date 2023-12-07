Mt. Morris Twp. attorney resigns after “white power” comment
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Morris Township Board has accepted the resignation of the township attorney, Leo Carey, after a comment he made at a public board meeting.
Jolena Sims, Township Supervisor, confirmed it accepted Carey’s resignation after a special meeting was called Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Calls for Carey’s resignation came after a Nov. 27 board meeting. After a board vote on township police cars, Carey could be seen raising a fist and could be heard saying “white power.”
The township supervisor’s office took action after a person in the township brought the comment to her attention.
We have reached out to Carey for comment.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.