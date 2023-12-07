New pizzeria, taproom coming to downtown Saginaw

MI Table in Bay City said it's opening up a sister restaurant in the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A sister restaurant to a popular spot in Bay City is coming to downtown Saginaw.

In a post on Facebook, MI Table said it will be opening a new restaurant at the SVRC Marketplace in the space once occupied by the BoardRoom.

The restaurant is called Goose Tooth Co. Its website said it will feature a 24 tap draft beer system and artisan, fire-roasted pizzas.

Goose Tooth Co. will be a dine in and take-out restaurant and is expected to open in January.

