New pizzeria, taproom coming to downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A sister restaurant to a popular spot in Bay City is coming to downtown Saginaw.

In a post on Facebook, MI Table said it will be opening a new restaurant at the SVRC Marketplace in the space once occupied by the BoardRoom.

The restaurant is called Goose Tooth Co. Its website said it will feature a 24 tap draft beer system and artisan, fire-roasted pizzas.

Goose Tooth Co. will be a dine in and take-out restaurant and is expected to open in January.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.