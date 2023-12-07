School shooter’s sentencing: Why it could take days to learn his fate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The sentencing hearing for the Oxford High School shooter is scheduled to begin in an Oakland County courtroom on Friday, Dec. 8.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, admitted to killing four students and wounding seven others during the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

The Oxford High School shooting victims. (WNEM)

It may take days, or even weeks, to learn how much time Crumbley will spend behind bars, however.

On Sept. 29, the judge overseeing Ethan Crumbley’s case ruled the school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole. The judge’s decision came after a Miller hearing in which the defense and prosecution presented evidence to the court.

In most cases, the person usually learns their fate the same day of their sentencing hearing. But this isn’t most cases.

Under Michigan law, crime victims have the right to address the assailant in court, either verbally or by written statement.

In Crumbley’s case, there are potentially hundreds of victims who may want to address the court. For example, one of the crimes Crumbley pleaded guilty to was one count of terrorism causing death, therefore anyone who was at Oxford High School the day of the shooting is eligible to give a victim impact statement in court.

That’s around 2,000 people.

As of Thursday evening, Dec. 7, it is unclear how many victims are expected to address the court.

So while Crumbley’s sentencing hearing is expected to begin Friday, knowing when it ends is anybody’s guess.

Ethan’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, both requested permission to attend their son’s sentencing.

They’re charged with involuntary manslaughter and are accused to have contributed to the shooting by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

A judge ruled the two will have separate trials. If convicted, the parents each face up to 15 years in prison.

