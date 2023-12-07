Spartans repaint campus rock after mass shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Rock on Michigan State University’s campus was repainted Thursday.

The rock repainting comes after the mass shooting on University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Wednesday where three people were killed and another was seriously injured. Officials said the suspect was identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito. According to reports, Polito was a professor who had recently applied to work at the university but was unsuccessful.

“How many more? UNLV strong” is written on the Rock with hearts around the writing.

