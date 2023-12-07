Task force announces cost estimate to rebuild 4 mid-Michigan dams

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Work is progressing on rebuilding four dams that will hold in the mid-Michigan lakes that drained in 2020, but that work comes with a big price tag.

Property owners who will be paying to restore the lakes drained by the flood of 2020 have a clearer picture of what they might be paying in the future.

Members of the Four Lakes Task Force hosted an informational webinar Wednesday night, Dec. 6, offering a possible price tag on the work.

“As we spread the benefits of the remaining, of the value, it works out that the best of all is to finance this thing as a total package and manage it as such. And that’s the plan going forward,” said one member of the task force.

The price of the work has gone up to an estimated $350 million to repair and restore the Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford dams.

Four Lakes Task Force representatives agree that while the dams are separate, the lakes they form are connected, which is why they are looking at a generally uniform price in a special assessment district that would cover maintenance and operations for five years.

“Between $200 to $250 an assessment is kind of where the majority of our lakefront parcels do fall. So, 52 percent of parcels are falling somewhere between this point-seven-five to one assessment,” a task force member said.

However, the bigger bite would come with the 35-year capital assessment.

In the example they provided, it would range from $450 per year on the low end to $1,800 a year on the high end.

Of the dams being restored, Edenville is expected to cost $143 million fully, which is 40 percent of the total $350 million price tag.

Secord is expected to cost $66 million, Smallwood is expected to cost $50 million, and Sanford is expected to cost $90 million.

The Four Lakes Task Force will hold a hearing in mid-January to hopefully solidify its numbers.

“As we get the final Edenville numbers and go into, we’ll still have a range, but we’re going to have to commit to a number in the hearing that people can understand,” a task force member said.

There will be two hearings on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Beaverton Activity Center. One is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the other will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

