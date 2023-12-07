Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday morning, mid-Michigan! As we get closer to the weekend, start your day by knowing these five stories.

1. No vote Wednesday night to suspend Flint City Councilmember Eric Mays because not enough members were present. The resolution has been on the agenda for three months. Mays called it unconstitutional, suggesting there’s nothing in the city charter that allows such a thing. He also said it’s an attempt to prevent him from having a voice on how the city spends its remaining millions from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

2. The Michigan Supreme Court will oversee arguments to raise the state’s minimum wage. The court is expected to hear arguments this morning over a 2018 ballot initiative. It was supposed to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by last year and gradually increase wages for tipped workers. A ruling isn’t expected until the new year.

3. United Auto Workers (UAW) returning to work today after ratifying an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network. The vote saw 89-percent of workers voting in favor. The union said it includes wage increases and bonuses and covers more than 1,300 union members through May 1, 2027.

4. The Four Lakes Task Force laid out the cost to rebuild the dams impacted by flooding in 2020. It told property owners that prices have gone up to an estimated $350 million. People living along the lakes could be expected to pay anywhere from $450 to $1,800 a year.

5. And a piece of history right here in mid-Michigan is coming to life for the holidays. Turn back the clock at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad for Holiday Magic. Check out unique light displays, hop on the railroad, do some holiday shopping. Explore it Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

