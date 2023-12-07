UAW members ratify contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Capitol Ave in Lansing.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Capitol Ave in Lansing.(WILX)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced it ratified an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Blue Care Network on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The UAW said in a social media post, 89-percent of workers voted in favor.

In a statement, the three-and-a-half year labor agreement covers more than 1,300 UAW members through May 1, 2027, according to BCBSM.

Workers return to work starting Thursday, Dec. 7.

“We have an agreement that provides competitive wages and benefits while ensuring the company maintains reasonable administrative costs into the future,” the company said.

The vote comes a week after the union and company reached a verbal agreement, ending a nearly three-month strike.

In the deal, the agreement reduces wage progression from 22 years to five years, a $6,500 ratification bonus for BCBS workers, a $5,000 bonus for Blue Care Network workers and a $1,000 inflation protection bonus each year of the contract.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner opens up about devastating fire at Gateway Lanes in Clare
Gateway Lanes owner opens up about devastating fire
Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Kramer’s in Bay City
Odyssey Sports and Fantasy Bar
Flint man dies after being shot at sports/fantasy bar
Wednesday morning has some light snow showers moving through.
Few snow showers early Wednesday & a weekend update
Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy to be honored at Game of the Week

Latest News

A Twp. resident brought the comment to the supervisor's attention after the meeting.
Mt. Morris Twp. attorney resigns after “white power” comment
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Carman-Ainsworth wins in girls hoops, Powers Catholic tallies a win in boys hockey
Central Michigan defeats Valpo