UAW members ratify contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced it ratified an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Blue Care Network on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The UAW said in a social media post, 89-percent of workers voted in favor.

In a statement, the three-and-a-half year labor agreement covers more than 1,300 UAW members through May 1, 2027, according to BCBSM.

Workers return to work starting Thursday, Dec. 7.

“We have an agreement that provides competitive wages and benefits while ensuring the company maintains reasonable administrative costs into the future,” the company said.

The vote comes a week after the union and company reached a verbal agreement, ending a nearly three-month strike.

In the deal, the agreement reduces wage progression from 22 years to five years, a $6,500 ratification bonus for BCBS workers, a $5,000 bonus for Blue Care Network workers and a $1,000 inflation protection bonus each year of the contract.

