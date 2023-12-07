Unseasonably warm the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Any chance of rain and snow is now absent going through the rest of the workweek. More notably now, unseasonably warm temperatures will move in and hold through Saturday. If you have any holiday shopping to do over the next couple of days, the weather will be pleasant for that! You won’t have to worry about any hazardous road conditions while running around town.

The weekend forecast is mostly unchanged from Chris’ most recent update on Wednesday night. Overall, the scattered shower potential continues to exist on Saturday, while Sunday more notably has the drier trend continuing to hold. A longer discussion on the weekend can be found below.

Today

The small disturbance that brought the flurries and drizzle in the middle of the overnight has already exited the area so your bus stops will be in good shape. The breeze has slightly picked up with sustained winds up to around 15 mph, but this morning is expected to be the windiest part of the day. Most wind speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph, especially by the afternoon. Today’s wind direction will be from the southwest which contributes to the unseasonably warm conditions expected. We’ll have a high of 45 degrees. The normal high on December 7th is 37 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will stay stubborn through the day, though dry weather will be able to hold.

Thursday will be unseasonably warm. (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloudy skies move in during the overnight but still with no chance of rain or snow. Lows will settle to 34 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. The bus stops and commute on Friday morning will be in pretty nice shape!

Friday

Skies should be able to turn partly cloudy for a period in the morning before overcast skies move back in later in the afternoon. This leads to an increasing cloud trend though dry conditions will be maintained. Highs will reach 51 degrees with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Overall, it’ll be another decent day for any holiday shopping or outdoor decorating! The normal high temperature on December 8th is also 37 degrees.

Friday will see highs reach up to around 51 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook - Quieter than earlier forecasts this week

Storm potential this weekend was at the higher end in forecasts earlier this week as models were showing relatively good alignment and consistency. As the jet stream wave that was to bring that storm started moving on-shore along the western seaboard and was able to be sampled at the ground, that aligned models even more but caused a large jump/step in the placement of the storm on Sunday. Overall, that jump in the storm track is still being observed in our forecast models early this Thursday morning and there has been overwhelming consistency in that among all models, along with their adjusted ensembles.

The key takeaway for this weekend is: showers on Saturday, then a nearly-dry Sunday. This storm system moves through sort of in two phases. The first low will pass to our west on Saturday, keeping us in the warm sector and bringing those scattered showers. These showers are expected to line up particularly into the afternoon and evening as well.

Rain showers are expected on Saturday. (WNEM)

The cold front sweeps in on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, which then sets up the area for a change in wind direction (now northwesterly) with colder temperatures for the day too. This wind will create some lake-effect snow and rain showers, though the question now for Sunday is just how far east the snow and showers can reach. Overall though, a lot of dry weather will be in place on Sunday with just a 15+ degree temperature drop from Saturday. The second part of the low will strengthen again over Pennsylvania and New York. This was the part of that storm that was supposed to strengthen over our area based off of model guidance from earlier this week, but now that’s no longer the case.

Sunday has held its trend of being a far-drier day. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 55 on Saturday before falling to 39 on Sunday. Keep in mind, it’s still not impossible that we see some westerly shifts back towards us in the Sunday timeframe, however that’s starting to look more unlikely as we get new data in and get closer to the weekend. For a look into early next week, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

