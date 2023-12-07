Warming up even more Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cloudy and chilly start to the week, things got much warmer around Mid-Michigan today, and we even had some windows of brighter skies.

Temperatures warmed back up into the 40s and it was nice to be on the drier side too, perhaps providing a day to get things done outside if you’re still working on some of those things. As we head into the end of the week on Friday, the warmth should continue, and it looks like that will remain the case as we head into the start of the weekend.

For a complete look at your forecast, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Athough skies opened up a bit today, variably cloudy conditions can be expected tonight, with periods of clouds and some occasional clearing. As of this evening, it’s mostly high cloud coverage overhead, which should at least allow us to fall into the 30s for overnight lows.

We'll likely stay in the 30s tonight. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Winds from the south and southeast will keep things from falling too far, with those hovering around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday

Skies are expected to open up enough to allow some sunshine through the first part of the day, with another increase in cloud cover expected during the second half of the day. Despite any increase in clouds, we do not expect any precipitation on Friday as we wrap up the workweek.

Highs will be near 50 on Friday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With another enthusiastic southwesterly wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour, we should warm up to around 50 degrees for high temperatures on Friday. There will still be a few 40s here and there, but most locations should get close, if not reaching that mark.

Dry weather will stick around for your Friday evening plans, before rain becomes possible toward 6-7 AM on Saturday morning. Overnight lows will stay pretty mild Friday night in the 40s with our approaching system keeping the clouds around.

Saturday & Sunday

Our system that we’ve been watching since early this week has continued to trend away from us, largely just bringing us a rain chance on Saturday. At this point we’re not expecting this to be an all day rain, and amounts should remain mostly 0.10″ or less with the rain, heaviest to our north and west. Some areas like Houghton Lake may get clipped by some of the higher totals, but even then, it will be on the fringe, with not much more than the rest of us.

On Sunday, we don’t expect much precipitation, but a few scattered rain and snow showers are possible with winds turning to the northwest around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, with a drop to the 30s as we end the weekend on Sunday.

