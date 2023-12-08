2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the...
Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the site of a stabbing.(Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed Friday inside a New Jersey pediatric intensive care unit, suffering cuts, and a woman has been arrested and charged in the attack, authorities said.

It unfolded about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, arising from a “domestic dispute” involving two visitors to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, according to a statement posted on social media by the hospital.

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, 37, then attacked the hospital workers, who are in stable condition, according to Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director. Abdul-Hakim faces aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

Abdul-Hakim was arrested immediately, and no patients or family members were injured, the hospital said.

A message left at a possible phone number for the suspect was not immediately returned, while other numbers were no longer working.

The injured nurses and the medical resident were not identified.

The 655-bed facility is a teaching hospital with more than 800 doctors and 3,200 employees and dates to 1901.

