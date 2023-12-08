86-year-old woman killed in accident at FedEx hub

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.(Jeff Rosenblum)
By Lydian Kennin and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 86-year-old woman was killed last week at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The woman has been identified as 86-year-old Verna Mae Jackson, according to attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who is representing her family.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the hub at 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 30, regarding an accidental death.

Police said an employee was hurt while working and then was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017.

FedEx released a statement expressing their sympathies for Jackson’s family and said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Daily Memphian reported Jackson was a package handler at the “old hub,” where FedEx handles freight bound for large airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

On the night of her death, it’s reported that a tug driver pulling a load of mail didn’t honk to signal he was taking off just as Jackson hurried to grab a loose envelope she saw sticking out of the container.

Jackson was then found beneath a 2,500-pound dolly.

Rosenblum said that he and Jackson’s family are waiting on the official Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration report before proceeding with any legal action.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud
Task force announces cost estimate to rebuild 4 mid-Michigan dams
Task force announces cost estimate to rebuild 4 mid-Michigan dams
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Odyssey Sports and Fantasy Bar
Flint man dies after being shot at sports/fantasy bar
Owner opens up about devastating fire at Gateway Lanes in Clare
Gateway Lanes owner opens up about devastating fire

Latest News

Jill Soave, Justin Shilling's mom, shared how the loss of her son's life impacted her.
Victim Impact Statement: Jill Soave, Justin Shilling's mom
WARNING: This video contains expletive language. Craig Shilling, Justin Shilling's father,...
Victim Impact Statement: Craig Shilling, Justin Shilling's father
Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas...
‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain
Trent Myre, Tate Myre's brother, shared how the loss of his brother's life has impacted him.
Victim Impact Statement: Trent Myre, Tate Myre's brother
Buck Myre, Tate Myre's father, shared how the loss of his son's life has impacted him.
Victim Impact Statement: Buck Myre, Tate Myre's father