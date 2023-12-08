Annual Candle Walk bringing holiday cheer to Flushing

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A seasonal staple returned to Flushing Thursday night.

The Candle Walk made a glowing return Thursday night, Dec. 7, bringing holiday cheer and family fun to the city.

The celebration brought back a Christmas classic, like seeing Santa, while introducing some brand new features, like a glistening ice rink.

The heartwarming tradition, which started over 30 years ago, is back around for another installment. Flushing’s annual Candle Walk is here to light the way for the holidays.

“It definitely helps get in the holiday spirit for us,” said resident Beth Anderson.

The Flushing community welcomed Santa to town, the guest of honor in a parade watched by people lined up along Main Street.

“Tonight’s event is pretty awesome. The whole community comes out. My daughter and I actually marched in the parade with the Girl Scouts tonight,” Anderson said.

Front and center in Thursday evening’s events, the Andersons said they had a lot to check out.

“We’ve got ice sculpting, we have roasting chestnuts, everything like that. So, it’s pretty fun to be here,” Anderson said.

That feeling was shared across the community.

Carlos Stewart said he’s been in the area since 1999. Now, with family in tow, they all get to enjoy a holiday experience.

“We come every year and the kids love it. Very joyful event. Come to take pictures with Santa Claus, drink hot cocoa, and just have a lovely time,” Stewart said.

With everything going on at the festivities, the Andersons said one more special scene they were looking forward to seeing was baby Jesus over at the nativity.

For those who missed the festivities Thursday night, the Candle Walk is back on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

