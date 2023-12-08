Community joins in solidarity as Hanukkah celebration kicks off

Thursday was the first day of Hanukkah, and it is taking place amid turmoil in the Middle East.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday, Dec. 7 is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights featuring the menorah and eight days of celebration, and it is taking place amid turmoil in the Middle East.

The grand kickoff Chanukah event took place on Thursday night at Shea Automotive in Flint Township.

Members of the community of all different religious faiths came out to join in solidarity with the people of Israel. The group gathered to light the menorah as they plan to stand tall and proud to bring more light and warmth into their lives and the world around them.

Rabbi Yisroel Weingarten said he was thrilled with the turnout.

“I do believe that today, in connection to what’s going on in the world today, I think many people are here this evening to express their support and encouragement for our brothers and sisters, and those that are being held hostage in the Middle East by those that oppose Judaism, that oppose every freedom of religious practice,” he said.

Enhanced security measures were in place for the event.

