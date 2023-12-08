Friday, Dec. 8, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! The weekend is closer than ever. As you get ready for the day, take a look at five stories to know.

1. Oxford school shooter, Ethan Crumbley’s sentencing is this morning at 9 a.m. He was 15-years-old when he shot and killed four students and injured several others on Nov. 30, 2021 at the high school. A judge determined he is eligible for a life sentence without the possibility of parole. TV5 will be at the court hearing, stay with us for updates.

2. The Michigan State University Board of Trustees set to hold a special virtual meeting today. The trustees may appoint Kevin Guskiewicz as the university’s next president. Guskiewicz is currently the Chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He said he will only accept the role, if the Board of Trustees doesn’t interfere with his job.

3. Holly Elementary School PTO’s former treasurer is facing felony charges. Angela Wallace, 53, is accused of embezzlement and other charges. She was removed from her job in early October and the next day, she went to the bank and closed the PTO’s account, withdrawing thousands, police said. The charges carry sentences of up to five years in prison.

4. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting their 4th Annual Christmas Spectacular on Saturday. At 9 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office will deliver care packages to over 250 families around the county. Packages will include items donated by local business, like toys, food, and other necessities.

5. Step into a dazzling world of festive enchantment at HollyDazzle! The winter wonderland will take you through a three-quarter mile outdoor trail with many Christmas scenes. You’ll encounter Santa Claus, enjoy a Polar Pub Crawl, the Holiday Token Hunt and more. You’ll also be exposed to Christmas carols, captivating stories, and cozy spots to warm up while relishing irresistible treats. Go to their website for tickets, times and more.

