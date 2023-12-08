Game of the Week preview: Frankenmuth Eagles

The first TV5 Game of the Week will tip off on Friday, and it will feature the girls teams from Freeland and Frankenmuth.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – The first TV5 Game of the Week will tip off on Friday, and it will feature the girls teams from Freeland and Frankenmuth.

The Eagles are coming off of a season where they played for the state championship.

Last year’s squad went 25-3 overall and 14-0 in conference play.

Frankenmuth knows that is wiped clean this season, but although they’re starting fresh, the Eagles understand what it takes to get to that point as four starters return this season.

Frankenmuth is coming off a win against Lake City at home and want to continue to use the experience of getting to the Breslin Center last season as fuel.

“It was just a really fun experience and just to be back again this year, it gives motivation to try and make it back and just makes this year even more exciting,” said Mia McLaughlin, a senior guard.

Head Coach Joe Jacobs said the team gained experience from play at the Breslin Center last year.

“With getting to the Breslin Center last year, you know, they’ve gained that valuable experience and then along with that we’ve brought in some younger kids that have some athletic ability and talents that maybe put us in a position to do some different things this year, which I’m really excited about,” he said. “We look to be pretty competitive this year and hopefully we can put out a good show for the community and the school.”

TV5 will be live at Frankenmuth High School on Friday, Dec. 8 to continue coverage of the Game of the Week.

Read next:
School shooter’s sentencing: Why it could take days to learn his fate
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud
File
Local members on Michigan’s first state LGBTQ+ Commission
Local members on Michigan’s first LGBTQ+ Commission
Community joins in solidarity as Hanukkah celebration kicks off
Community joins in solidarity as Hanukkah celebration kicks off

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner opens up about devastating fire at Gateway Lanes in Clare
Gateway Lanes owner opens up about devastating fire
Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning.
‘So much more than a building was lost today,’ owner says of fire at Kramer’s in Bay City
Odyssey Sports and Fantasy Bar
Flint man dies after being shot at sports/fantasy bar
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Task force announces cost estimate to rebuild 4 mid-Michigan dams
Task force announces cost estimate to rebuild 4 mid-Michigan dams

Latest News

The first TV5 Game of the Week will tip off on Friday, and it will feature the girls teams...
Game of the Week preview: Frankenmuth Eagles
Learn about the history of the Memorial Cup, courtesy of the CHL.
History of Memorial Cup
Carman-Ainsworth earns win in girls basketball, Powers Catholic tallies a W in boys hockey
The WNEM sports team made it out to several high school sporting events Wednesday night.
Carman-Ainsworth wins in girls hoops, Powers Catholic tallies a win in boys hockey