Game of the Week preview: Frankenmuth Eagles

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – The first TV5 Game of the Week will tip off on Friday, and it will feature the girls teams from Freeland and Frankenmuth.

The Eagles are coming off of a season where they played for the state championship.

Last year’s squad went 25-3 overall and 14-0 in conference play.

Frankenmuth knows that is wiped clean this season, but although they’re starting fresh, the Eagles understand what it takes to get to that point as four starters return this season.

Frankenmuth is coming off a win against Lake City at home and want to continue to use the experience of getting to the Breslin Center last season as fuel.

“It was just a really fun experience and just to be back again this year, it gives motivation to try and make it back and just makes this year even more exciting,” said Mia McLaughlin, a senior guard.

Head Coach Joe Jacobs said the team gained experience from play at the Breslin Center last year.

“With getting to the Breslin Center last year, you know, they’ve gained that valuable experience and then along with that we’ve brought in some younger kids that have some athletic ability and talents that maybe put us in a position to do some different things this year, which I’m really excited about,” he said. “We look to be pretty competitive this year and hopefully we can put out a good show for the community and the school.”

TV5 will be live at Frankenmuth High School on Friday, Dec. 8 to continue coverage of the Game of the Week.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.