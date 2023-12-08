Heritage’s Braylon Isom named 2023 Harry Hawkins Award winner

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Harry Hawkins Award recognizes the top senior football player in Saginaw County.

Three Friday Night Lights stars were finalists. Heritage’s Braylon Isom, Nouvel Catholic Central’s Preston Otter and Sam Talaga from Freeland.

The winner was Braylon Isom.

He set the state record for most touchdowns and receiving yards in a high school career with 52 TDs and 3,830 yards.

During Isom’s senior year, he set the state record for touchdowns in a single season with 26.

Isom is committed to Miami of Ohio and is beyond honored to be the recipient of the 2023 Harry Hawkins Award.

