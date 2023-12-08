Light up the season at HollyDazzle

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - Immerse yourself in a holiday light show experience at a hidden gem, known as HollyDazzle.

Every year, since the start of the pandemic, the Michigan Renaissance Festival transforms into a light show for the month of December. The trail stretches three-quarters of a mile, with half a million lights covering every building in sight.

“We started in 2020 as just something for everyone to get out of the house and do and it just kind of bloomed into this,” said site manager T.J. Parker. “We’ve been having a really good time with it and we hope everyone comes out and checks us out.”

There are plenty of activities for families to enjoy too. You can warm up with a hot chocolate or turkey leg inside the Blackstone Castle, take part in the Polar Pub Crawl, eat dinner in an igloo, enter the wreath or gingerbread-making contests, win prizes in the holiday token hunt and so much more. One of the newest additions this year are the Barbies.

You can make cookies with Chef Barbie, visit Christmas Barbie in her “Dreamhouse” and make holiday crafts with Elf Barbie.

“Everybody doesn’t get to see the show and the sights [Michigan Ren Fest] during this time of year and obviously not at night, everything is during the day, so we kind of put a spin on it, obviously we stick to Christmas, but we put a renaissance-spin on everything,” said Parker.

You can also stop by on Dec. 31 for their NYE Bash, open rain, snow or shine.

HollyDazzle is located at 12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly. For remaining dates and a full schedule of events, visit here.

