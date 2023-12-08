Local animal shelter facing closure amid contract negotiations

SHIWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The future of the Shiawassee Humane Society is uncertain as their current contract with Shiawassee County Animal Control is nearing its end.

“The animals are the ones that are going to suffer, and then it’s going to be more difficult for the people to reunite with their pets that are picked up by animal control,” said Carrie Henne, the board president of the humane society.

That is why the Shiawassee Humane Society is calling on county commissioners to renegotiate their current contract.

The humane society is contracted by Shiawassee County Animal Control to house and care for stray dogs.

“Our current contract has been for three years with Shiawassee County Animal Control for $20,000 for each of those years. So, over the last three years, we have spent about $180,000 in total,” said Liz Kowal, executive director of the humane society.

Back in October, the shelter reached out to the county to inform them that they can no longer operate under the standing contract and would be ending it, but they said they made it clear that their intentions are to renegotiate a figure that will work to cover the increased cost.

“Forty-three percent of our overall dog intake is from Shiawassee County Animal Control,” Henne said.

Kowal said the partnership started over a decade ago.

“The county did have their own facility, but they shut it down in 2011 due to budget cuts and that’s when we started our partnership with them,” she said.

After presenting the county with financial documents showing the additional expenses that were sustained and the figure they needed to continue, the county made a counteroffer that the shelter called unworkable.

With the contract expiring Dec. 31, they’re hoping an agreement is reached before then.

“Yes. We want to do whatever’s best for the animals of Shiawassee County and for our facility ourselves because if we keep incurring these costs, our facility will cease to exist. We just can’t afford that,” said Kowal.

Negotiations between the humane society and the county remain ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.