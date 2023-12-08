Local members on Michigan’s first state LGBTQ+ Commission

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made history by creating the first state LGBTQ+ Commission.

The board will advise the governor and state departments on policy matters, improving health and safety, addressing discrimination, and identifying innovative ways to attract and retain people in the state.

“Michigan is inclusive. There are a few things that needed to change in our state, and Gov. Whitmer is taking those first steps,” said Audra Wilson, clinical workflow specialist at Great Lakes Bay Health Center in Saginaw.

Whitmer created the commission by executive order in June with a goal to make Michigan more inclusive on all levels of government, including its executive branch.

“Representation, it shows that people like me can still go off and still become something great for their state,” Wilson said.

That includes people right here in mid-Michigan.

Wilson has done extensive work with Great Lakes Bay Pride and the Pride Festival committee, and she was chosen to be appointed to represent the transgender community for the state.

“Any effort that goes to advocate for somebody that you may not be comfortable in that position is money well spent,” she said. “I do believe that proper education is a thing that Michigan will benefit from. And as my position on the board, I will personally do my best in efforts to ensure that people are educated.”

The commission will advise the governor and director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on policy matters impacting Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community, including eradicating and preventing discrimination. It will also look for ways to attract potential future residents to Michigan.

Wilson hopes to see that dream realized.

“Equality and just overall inclusivity is the main goal. There’s space for everybody at the table. Even if you may not be comfortable with yourself, just know that Michigan is a comfortable place to be,” she said.

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal member Lacey Mandoka was also appointed to serve on the committee.

TV5 has reached out to her for comment but has yet to hear back.

Both Wilson’s and Mandoka’s terms will run through November 2027.

