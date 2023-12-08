Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oxford High School shooter has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Victims of the deadly Oxford High School shooting spoke at the shooter’s sentencing hearing on Friday, Dec. 8.

Before the judge sentenced Ethan Crumbley, the teen who pleaded guilty to killing four students (Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling) and injuring seven other people during the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, victims of the shooting addressed the court and asked the judge to sentence the shooter to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Madisyn’s mother, Nicole Beausoleil, was the first person to give a victim impact statement on Friday.

“Her legacy remains. Her kindness continues, now and forever,” Beausoleil said of her daughter during her statement.

At the end of her statement, she addressed the shooter.

“To the waste that took my daughter’s life, that name will never come out of my mouth. That life will cease to exist to me and just like trash, it will be forgotten,” she said.

Tate’s father, Buck Myre, spoke next.

“What you stole from us is not replaceable,” he said while asking the judge to sentence the shooter to the maximum penalty.

That is a sentiment Justin’s dad, Craig Shilling, shared.

“I feel strongly that the individual should never be allowed to walk among his peers again. This is why I’m going to ask you to lock this son of a [expletive] up for the rest of his pathetic life,” Craig Shilling said. “Ethan Crumbley should be remembered as the biggest coward in Michigan history.”

Reina St. Juliana, Hana’s sister, spoke about all of the things she will not get to do with her sister.

“Instead of speaking at her wedding, I spoke at her funeral. Instead of fishtailing her hair for a game, I curled her hair in a casket,” she said. “Each day is just going through the motions because apparently we’re still supposed to go on. I hate it. I never asked for it. I never want to accept it. Loving Hana shouldn’t be this painful, and life isn’t supposed to be this paralyzing. I am so sorry, Hana, for leaving that building that day. That is, and forever will be, my biggest mistake and my biggest regret.”

She ended her statement by saying no amount of justice will ever be enough for the loss of her sister.

Steve St. Juliana, Hana’s dad, spoke after Reina.

“There can be no forgiveness. There can be no rehabilitation. There is absolutely nothing that the defendant could ever do to earn my forgiveness,” he said. “There is utterly nothing he could ever do to contribute to society.”

Steve St. Juliana asked the judge to sentence the defendant to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I’ll leave you with a final thought. If it were your child who was killed in such a cowardly manner, would you be satisfied that justice was served with anything less than him spending the rest of his life in prison,” he asked the judge.

Kylie Ossege, one of the students shot that day, described what happened.

“Before my fifth-hour class, me and my dear friend Riley Franz and I were standing in the hallway socializing with our peers, when all of a sudden I thought a balloon popped. I turned and I fell right to the ground. I remember hearing screams. I saw running, but I couldn’t run. I was already down,” Ossege said. “I had never heard the halls become silent so fast in my life. The silence was deafening. I was lying on my side like this and I realized what had just happened. I was just shot and I thought I was going to die.”

She said she could hear Hana groaning beside her, and she kept reassuring Hana someone would come for them.

“It has been 738 days of living with survivor’s guilt knowing I could not save Hana St. Juliana,” Ossege said.

Keegan Gregory, who was in the bathroom with Justin when he was shot, also gave a statement.

“I almost feel guilty about being alive knowing that Justin’s family is living in grief,” he said.

Keegan went on to say that no matter the outcome of the sentencing, he hopes the defendant can get the counseling he needs.

“I hope he can receive the counseling he needs to understand the impact of his actions that it had on the community and the people’s lives. I hope one day he realizes how unnecessary it was. It’s been over two years since that day and I’m still very much in the process of healing. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it or feel the impact,” Keegan said. “My hope is that one day, things will steady out and my day-to-day life will become easier. I hope that we can all heal to a point of living without feeling afraid, anxious, hopeless, or guilty. I hope this is something that will grow with me and strengthen me, but no longer define me. I hope we can all get to a place where Nov. 30, 2021 is a day of remembering the lives who were taken and is no longer remembered in the way the perpetrator had intended. I hope we will come out of this stronger than we were before to carry on the legacies of the four lost.”

Linda Watson is the mother of a student who was shot on Nov. 30, 2021. She also asked the judge to sentence the shooter to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“There should never be a possibility of my son having to come across the shooter again in his life, otherwise there is no justice,” Watson said.

Madeline Johnson, an Oxford High School student at the time of the shooting and Madisyn’s friend, said she wanted the shooter to know Madisyn would have been his friend.

“I want you to know that she would have treated you with nothing but kindness had you not killed her. I’m not sure how much emotion you’re capable of feeling, but I hope you regret it. And I hope it eats away at you. And I hope you feel even a fraction of the loneliness that I’ve felt over these last two years. But I can’t leave this courtroom today thinking that you won, and I can’t let you think that either. You turned your pain into hatred and I turned mine into love. That right there is one of the many differences between you and I,” Johnson said. “You took four lives. You took Madisyn’s life. But you didn’t, and you won’t, and you never will take away who she was. She knew joy. She knew love. She knew laughter, happiness, and friendship. She had such a rich life and she truly lived it. You are never gonna know what it’s like to be loved, and that is why I win. Because of what you did, you are alone. You are completely and totally alone for the rest of your life.”

Johnson went on to tell the judge anything less than a life sentence would be a slap in the face.

