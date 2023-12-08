Patrick Kane makes his Red Wings debut

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detroit fans have been anticipating Patrick Kane’s debut since he was signed by the Red Wings eight days ago.

Tonight, in a sell out Little Caesars Arena, Kane wore the winged wheel for the first time in a NHL game.

He was on the ice for 16 minutes and 33 seconds and tallied three shots. With the game tied at 4-4, Kane had a prime opportunity but hit the post.

Detroit lost in overtime to San Jose, 6-5.

The Red Wings will be back on the ice on Saturday against Ottawa.

