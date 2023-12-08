Warm Friday, then secure any outdoor decorations on Saturday!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The warmth on Thursday was certainly a nice treat for early-December if you like warm weather! We have even warmer temperatures on the way today that will eclipse the 50 degree mark. We’ll have one more day of warm weather like this on Saturday before a major drop off on Sunday all thanks to a very strong cold front moving through. If you enjoy the cold weather or are wanting snow, unfortunately there really isn’t any in our extended forecast right now. Fellow snowmobilers or snow sport enthusiasts, not to worry though as we still technically haven’t even started winter yet! 😃 This weekend though would be a great time to work on your sled or check over your skiing gear to make sure everything is prepared for the next few months.

One important note this weekend is the wind on Saturday. If you have any outdoor holiday decorations, you’ll want to make sure they’re secure. Especially any inflatable decorations, you may want to leave them deflated for the day as wind gusts during the midday period will reach up to 35+ mph. More weekend details are below.

Today

Clouds have been breaking up a little bit early this morning which will lead to some sun like we had on Thursday morning. Bus stops are going to be in good shape, slightly milder too than Thursday. We’ll have clouds moving back in today during the afternoon and evening, though no rain or snow associated with them. Highs will reach up to 52 degrees (possibly closer to 55 degrees in Flint), with a south southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The normal high temperature today is 37 degrees.

Friday will reach up to the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Those clouds are going to hang around through the overnight though most of the night stays dry. We could end up seeing just a few isolated showers very late in the night, essentially at sunrise on Saturday. Lows will fall to 45 degrees with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25+ mph by late-night.

Late on Friday night we could see a few isolated showers start. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The stronger wind mentioned towards the beginning of the forecast will start to pick up through the morning hours on Saturday. That wind will start more southerly early in the morning, then veer to the southwest by noon. Sustained speeds will reach up to 10 to 15 mph, though gusts will be at 35 to 40 mph. Right around noon is where the peak of these gusts will be. If you have any outdoor decorations, especially inflatables, make sure they are secured well going into the daytime.

Right around midday Saturday is when the strongest wind gusts will be. (WNEM)

These gusts are also going to coincide with the shower chance for Saturday. The timing of these showers has moved up a little in the daytime, now its more of a late-morning/midday chance to see this rain. These showers will move through in more of an isolated to lightly-scattered fashion. Rain will also remain light so it’s not expect to be a washout of a day. Rain totals for Saturday are going to stay around 0.1″ or less.

Saturday will have a few scattered showers. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to 56 degrees with as we get clipped by the warm front right before the initial cold front moves through into the afternoon. Temperatures will take a sharp drop, even just by the evening. Once the sun goes down, we’ll have already dropped over 15 degrees from our midday peak. This will lead to a low around 33 degrees on Saturday night.

Saturday will see highs in the 50s. (WNEM)

Thanks to the secondary cold front later in the overnight, the new airmass that enters Mid-Michigan on Sunday will be much colder keeping highs in the 30s. We’ll only reach up to around 39 degrees which will be over a 15 degree difference from Saturday. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s as we have a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Lows on Sunday night fall to 27 degrees. Any chance of rain or snow on Sunday is highly isolated, we’re keeping the chance at only 20%. This is also mostly only a chance in our lake-effect belts around our western and northwest communities. Overall, it’ll be a nearly-dry Sunday.

Sunday will be much cooler than Saturday. (WNEM)

The cooler temperatures stay around at least into the first half of next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast! Have a great weekend!

