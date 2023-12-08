WATCH LIVE: Oxford school shooting victims speak ahead of shooter’s sentencing

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Victims of the deadly Oxford High School shooting are speaking at the shooter’s sentencing hearing.

Ethan Crumbley, the teen who pleaded guilty to killing four students and injuring seven other people during the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 8. Before the judge hands down his sentencing, victims of the shooting will address the court.

