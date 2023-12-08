Weekend starts warm and windy, ends chilly

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The clouds have moved back in, but we did have some breaks of sun today and temperatures warmed well into the 40s, if not the 50s today.

There’s always a divide between those who are hoping for winter this time of year and those who are trying to hold onto the warmth as long as possible. As we start the weekend, those who are hoping for warmth will be satisfied a bit longer, but those who want some normal December weather, next week should be at least slightly better.

For a look beyond the weekend, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

As we head through tonight, expect a smooth night for Friday evening plans, with just increasing cloudiness ahead of our next system that’s expected to pass through on Saturday. We may see some drizzle pop up first as the night goes along, but the more substantial showers should hold off until closer to 6-7 AM tomorrow morning.

Lows tonight will fall into the 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will stay pretty mild tonight with the southwesterly wind, with middle to upper 40s expected through the night. That southwesterly wind will run about 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight.

Saturday

Scattered showers are expected on Saturday. (WNEM)

Saturday is not expected to be a washout, but will feature a shower chance, especially during the morning and early afternoon as a cold front to our west gets set to pass through the region. This was a system that we were watching earlier in the week, but has quickly turned into a quick passing rain.

We’ll likely see an initial round of scattered showers ahead of the front, and then a linear formation of showers right along the front as it passes through. At this point, it doesn’t look like everyone will see rain. And those who do, we don’t expect it to be a lingering rain. Rainfall amounts should fall below 0.10″ for most areas.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the 50s before dropping in the evening. (WNEM)

The temperatures ahead of the front will likely rise to the 50s once again, before dropping into the 40s for the evening hours. We may have a chance to see some sun behind the front in the afternoon and early evening before clouding up again Sunday.

A look at the wind speeds through your Saturday. (WNEM)

We’ll have to watch the winds as they come through, with gusts near 35 to 45 miles per hour locally as the front moves on by. We expect the highest winds to be from mid-morning to early afternoon, with a drop off into the evening hours.

Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the 30s.

Sunday

Sunday should be a mostly dry day, though with winds turning to a northwesterly direction, some scattered lake-effect rain and snow showers, most of them being snow. We do not expect impactful snow, with temperatures expected to remain above freezing.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be cooler. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the middle 30s to around 40, with the northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected most of the day, though some occasional breaks of sunshine are possible, especially during the morning.

