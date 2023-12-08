Whitmer signs bill repealing law that prevents lawsuits against drug companies

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes Michigan the last state to repeal a law that blocked Michiganders from holding drug companies accountable if they or a family member are harmed.

The bill reverses Michigan’s law that prevented state lawsuits against drug manufacturers.

Now, for the first time in 30 years, residents and state and local governments can sue pharmaceutical companies and distributors for injuries caused by their products.

The bill comes after state Attorney General Dana Nessel secured nearly $800 million for Michigan from settlements from the opioid crisis.

“When you take a prescription drug, you should have confidence to know that it is safe, and if it harms you or your family, you deserve accountability. By fighting for consumers, we will also ensure that companies doing good work can outcompete and outperform companies that prioritize padding their profits over delivering quality products for people,” Whitmer said.

