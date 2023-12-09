Bridgeport Firefighter Association holds traditional holiday event

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - A time-honored tradition was held in Bridgeport on Friday with just the right amount of holiday cheer.

The Bridgeport Firefighter Association held its annual Santa at the Fire Station event on Friday, Dec. 8.

There were Christmas decorating projects, hot drinks, games, and, of course, kids lined up to see Santa Claus.

Fire Chief David Smigiel said this year’s event was the first one since the pandemic.

“This is an age-old tradition with the fire department going back into the 1960s I believe,” Smigiel said. “We only stopped in the height of COVID. This is our first year back since 2019.”

The event coincided with the Bridgeport Historical Society’s Pioneer Christmas at the Bridgeport Historical Village next door.

The Firefighter Association also accepted donations and new toys for Toys for Tots.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.