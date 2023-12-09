New MSU president appointed by Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The search for a new president at Michigan State University is over.

On Friday, Dec. 8, MSU’s Board of Trustees appointed Kevin Guskiewicz to lead the school for the foreseeable future.

The university searched for quite some time after former President Samuel Stanley stepped down more than a year ago and interim President Theresa Woodruff said she would not want to pursue a full-time role.

Before taking the job at MSU, Guskiewicz served as a chancellor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill since 2019. After an extensive search, MSU’s search committee narrowed down to him as the best candidate for the role.

During the search, he said he would not take the position at MSU unless the board promised not to interfere with his decisions.

He joined UNC as an assistant professor in 1995 and spent 28 years moving up the ranks as a professor and chair. He was named interim chancellor in February 2019 before being appointed chancellor in December 2019.

Prior to those roles, he served as dean of UNC, Chapel Hill’s largest academic institution.

He said he understands the culture Michigan State University has built over its history and hopes to build on that culture.

“As MSU’s next president, I pledge to build on the university’s storied legacy of academic and research excellence through a culture of collaboration and servant leadership,” he said.

He added that he wants to make sure everyone on campus feels safe and is aware of the challenges the university has faced over the years.

“As a servant leader, I will work tirelessly to support the aspirations of all Spartans and create a culture where everyone feels safe, welcome, and valued,” he said.

The board also approved his appointment as a professor with tenure in the College of Education’s Department of Kinesiology.

His term is expected to start in March.

