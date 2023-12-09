Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison on Friday afternoon, and the families of the victims and attorneys involved spoke about the sentencing.

“No one’s celebrating. It’s not a moment to celebrate. It’s tragic and the voices today I think profoundly show that,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

“We look forward to getting some closure and moving on,” said Craig Shilling, the father of victim Justin Shilling.

One chapter is ending as Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will now be serving life in prison with no chance of parole.

Related: Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole

“He knew what he did that day was going to have large ramifications. He knew that this was a possibility and a good possibility. So, he definitely was not surprised at the sentence,” said Crumbley’s attorney Paulette Michel Loftin.

Loftin shared some thoughts on what Crumbley expected from Friday’s sentencing, but she was not expecting her client to speak, calling it a remorseful statement

However, to the families of victims, his words fell on deaf ears.

“I thought his statements were insincere,” said Lynda Rusu.

“That was a very unanimous feeling. That it was insincere,” Shilling said.

McDonald said no matter what Crumbley said, it wouldn’t bring peace to the victims.

“It really wouldn’t matter what was stated,” she said. “It’s not going to bring peace to the people. The hundreds of victims in this case.”

Shilling, the father of one of the four students killed on that tragic day, is now dealing with a sentence of his own: life without his son.

“Justice is getting there. There’s still a lot of accountability, and there’s still so much that needs to be addressed,” Shilling said.

McDonald said she’s working to address issues with gun violence, starting a commission with national experts, and she said they will soon start rolling out protocols.

“Gun violence is the number one cause of death for children in this country,” McDonald said. “We need to treat it like a public health crisis. That’s what it is. We need to do more than just teach kids to run, hide, fight. There are a lot of things we can be doing way before a person has their hands on a gun.”

The shooting claimed the lives of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana.

The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High School during a shooting, filed a federal lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District. (WNEM)

At a vigil in the days following the attack, their loved ones spoke about the way they remembered them:

Madisyn, as a patient and kind teen who loved her family and had a gift for drawing.

Tate, as an honor student loved by all.

Hana, as a committed athlete with a silly spirit and a kind heart.

Justin, as a devoted friend and a joy to be around.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.