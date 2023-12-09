Windy & Warm Saturday

Kyle has your Saturday morning forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well, the storm system we have been mentioning all week for this weekend is making is presence known on this Saturday. While the bulk of the heaviest precipitation will fall in New England and the northeast, we will still feel the effects in the form of warmth, wind and light showers in Mid-Michigan today.

Winds are already gusting between 15-25 mph in Mid-Michigan but they are still increasing. Expect winds to reach 35-possibly 45 mph late this morning - early afternoon. As the cold front passes during the middle afternoon, winds will calm down quite a bit leading to a mostly calm evening period. So, windy this morning and early this afternoon, calming down this evening, then picking up a little bit overnight (20-30 mph).

The weather service has posted a Wind Advisory though 6pm due to today’s winds.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
We also have the chance for a few showers across Mid-Michigan off-on today as the system moves through. Expect off and on sprinkles or light showers through this afternoon up until the cold front passes through. Just like our winds, we should be a calmer (drier) period later this evening.

Tomorrow we could see a few flurries or sprinkles move through Mid-Michigan as sporadic lake effect moves into the areas. No major impacted are expected.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Temperatures will be warm for the first half of the day thanks to this storm system and that stiff south wind. Those winds are pulling up some 50s into Mid-Michigan making for a well above-normal morning. Temperature should reach for the middle 50s this afternoon before cooling down late this afternoon-evening behind the cold front.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
