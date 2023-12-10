ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1
The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High...
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence
Shiawassee Humane Society
Local animal shelter facing closure amid contract negotiations
File
Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud

Latest News

UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
Hundreds of students from around the state gathered at the UM-Flint Recreation Center for the...
UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
Smokin' Charlie’s Famous BBQ
Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge
Midland police hit the grill for a special cause on Saturday.
Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge.