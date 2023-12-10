Cooler, less windy Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Your Sunday will feature much cooler temperatures as northwesterly winds pump in some much cooler air through the day. Current temperatures in the middle 30s only warm into the upper 30s by this afternoon. This will keep us as much as 20 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Also different from Saturday, our winds will be a bit calmer out there. Yesterday we saw peak wind gusts between 45-50 mph leading to a few power outages. Today we will see winds only reaching about 20 mph or so, from the northwest. These winds will likely be strongest in the tip of the Thumb; 20-25 mph winds will be possible for much of the day and into tonight.

We also have the chance for a few isolated flurries during the day today. Any activity will be light in nature and shouldn’t cause us any issues. As we head into the afternoon we should see these flurries move through occasionally. By the evening the atmosphere begins to dry out a bit leading to quieter conditions.

Tonight temperatures return to below freezing, into the lower 30s and upper 20s with gusts occasionally gusting to 20 mph. A few passing flurries will remain possible.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

