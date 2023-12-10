Fire department holds benefit for Old Newsboys of Flint

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Clio Fire Department opened their building to a benefit for the Old Newsboys.

The fire department hosted a pancake breakfast to raise money for the organization, which aims to ensure every boy and girl has a happy holiday.

The Old Newsboys of Flint organization had hundreds of volunteers selling newspapers at around 50 locations in Genesee County on Friday, Dec. 8 for its 99th annual Newspaper Sale. The money raised serves as a safety net for needy children in Genesee County, making sure they have something under the tree this year.

“Old Newsboys is a very important organization in the Flint area. We’re just trying to do what we can do to help out,” said DJ Williams, a firefighter for the Clio Fire Department.

“[The fire department has] been doing this event for several years. They put on a really, really great show for everybody. A nice service for the community, and Old Newsboys greatly appreciates it,” said Tony Tucker with Old Newsboys.

Organizers said events like this have enabled Old Newsboys to serve more than 880,000 children over its decades of service.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.