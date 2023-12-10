Fire department holds benefit for Old Newsboys of Flint

Members of the Clio Fire Department opened their building to a benefit for the Old Newsboys.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Clio Fire Department opened their building to a benefit for the Old Newsboys.

The fire department hosted a pancake breakfast to raise money for the organization, which aims to ensure every boy and girl has a happy holiday.

The Old Newsboys of Flint organization had hundreds of volunteers selling newspapers at around 50 locations in Genesee County on Friday, Dec. 8 for its 99th annual Newspaper Sale. The money raised serves as a safety net for needy children in Genesee County, making sure they have something under the tree this year.

“Old Newsboys is a very important organization in the Flint area. We’re just trying to do what we can do to help out,” said DJ Williams, a firefighter for the Clio Fire Department.

“[The fire department has] been doing this event for several years. They put on a really, really great show for everybody. A nice service for the community, and Old Newsboys greatly appreciates it,” said Tony Tucker with Old Newsboys.

Organizers said events like this have enabled Old Newsboys to serve more than 880,000 children over its decades of service.

Read next:
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High...
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America
Local adoption agencies collect Christmas gifts for area foster kids
none

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1
The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High...
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence
Shiawassee Humane Society
Local animal shelter facing closure amid contract negotiations
File
Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud

Latest News

Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Two local colleges were able to donate items to veterans in need through a friendly competition.
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
none
Local adoption agencies collect Christmas gifts for area foster kids
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, Dec. 10
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America