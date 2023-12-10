King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1
The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High...
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence
Shiawassee Humane Society
Local animal shelter facing closure amid contract negotiations
File
Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud

Latest News

UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
Hundreds of students from around the state gathered at the UM-Flint Recreation Center for the...
UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
Smokin' Charlie’s Famous BBQ
Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge
Midland police hit the grill for a special cause on Saturday.
Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge.