Local adoption agencies collect Christmas gifts for area foster kids

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Christmas is the time for giving, but for many foster kids, the need is always there.

It Takes a Village is a local campaign aimed at helping mid-Michigan foster children. Founder Kim Rowan partnered with the Ennis Center of Saginaw and Adoption Option Inc. to hold her annual fundraiser, collecting Christmas gifts for area foster kids.

She wants to remind people that children can be placed into foster care at any time—even on Christmas Day.

“Obviously, people want to buy for the little ones, it’s always fun, but we don’t want to forget our teens,” said Rowan. “Our teens need things like gift certificates, blankets to watch tv, hygiene products, and then diapers, pull-ups and Christmas things—those types of things are the things that we usually collect.”

As a longtime foster parent herself, she knows the struggle the holidays can bring and wants to thank those who are trying their best this time of year.

“If you’re a foster parent, you’re the backbone of the foster care system,” said Rowan. “You are the ones doing the work and we congratulate you and I don’t think you get enough support and praise, so we congratulate you—we know what you do.”

To make a donation at any time or seek more information on fostering or adopting, visit here.

