Local adoption agencies collect Christmas gifts for area foster kids

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Christmas is the time for giving, but for many foster kids, the need is always there.

It Takes a Village is a local campaign aimed at helping mid-Michigan foster children. Founder Kim Rowan partnered with the Ennis Center of Saginaw and Adoption Option Inc. to hold her annual fundraiser, collecting Christmas gifts for area foster kids.

She wants to remind people that children can be placed into foster care at any time—even on Christmas Day.

“Obviously, people want to buy for the little ones, it’s always fun, but we don’t want to forget our teens,” said Rowan. “Our teens need things like gift certificates, blankets to watch tv, hygiene products, and then diapers, pull-ups and Christmas things—those types of things are the things that we usually collect.”

As a longtime foster parent herself, she knows the struggle the holidays can bring and wants to thank those who are trying their best this time of year.

“If you’re a foster parent, you’re the backbone of the foster care system,” said Rowan. “You are the ones doing the work and we congratulate you and I don’t think you get enough support and praise, so we congratulate you—we know what you do.”

To make a donation at any time or seek more information on fostering or adopting, visit here.

Read next:
Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1
The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High...
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence
Shiawassee Humane Society
Local animal shelter facing closure amid contract negotiations
File
Former, current owners of Standish surveying company charged with fraud

Latest News

Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Two local colleges were able to donate items to veterans in need through a friendly competition.
Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, Dec. 10
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America