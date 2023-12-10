Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge

Midland police hit the grill for a special cause on Saturday.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland police hit the grill for a special cause on Saturday, Dec. 9.

They hosted a barbecue with Smokin’ Charlie’s Famous BBQ outside of LaLonde’s Market on Jefferson Avenue for this year’s Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics.

The money raised went to the department’s Polar Plunge goal.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community. The community is what’s made us successful,” said Charles Bandener, the owner of Smokin’ Charlie’s.

Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford said the Polar Plunge is an attention-getter but for a good cause.

“Obviously, it’s an attention-getter. They literally fill a pool full of ice and water in February, so people come out to watch, but the most important aspect is we get to support our Special Olympics athletes, and I can’t think of a better cause,” she said.

The Polar Plunge is set for Feb. 17 at Dow Diamond.

