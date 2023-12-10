Spirit take game 5 of the I-75 Divide Cup over the Firebirds

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The rivalry continues as tonight was game 5 of the I-75 Divide Cup between the Firebirds and the Spirit.

Saginaw is up 3-1 heading into Flint tonight.

1st period. Braeden Kressler sends it to Tristian Bertucci for the one-timer slap shot and he scores. Flint on the power play takes the early 1-0 lead.

Saginaw now scrambles for the puck in front of the net. Braden Hache gets it outside and he scores the equalizer, it’s 1-1.

2nd period and things are getting physical. Grayden Strohack sends Sebastian Gervais into the Spirit bench with a big hit. This rivlary is on full display tonight.

The Spirit are back on the attack though. Alex Christopoulos has a chance in front but it’s saved by Nathan Day, but Hache has the putback on a wide open net. Braden Hache with number 2 on the night to give Saginaw the lead.

Under 10 minutes in the 2nd. Hunter Haight with a one-timer but it hits the post. The puck bounces right back to him and he won’t miss that one. It’s now 3-1 Saginaw.

The Spirit starting to pull away. Gervais passes in front to Zayne Parekh and he scores. The Spirit would keep lighting the lamp all night long.

