Two local colleges help veterans through friendly competition

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local colleges were able to donate items to veterans in need through a friendly competition.

“We have a saying at Northwood: Go mad. Go make a difference. This was just another example of us making a difference in the community,” said the director of financial aid at Northwood University.

Northwood took on Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) in a friendly competition to help veterans in need.

Students and faculty from both schools have been collecting personal hygiene items since November for a Fill the Trailer event for the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition.

The items will go to the VA for distribution to clinics and homeless programs across several counties.

It’s a show of support in a way that some people might not necessarily consider.

“They think about food, they think about shelter; they think about those things. But basic needs like toothbrushes, toothpaste, 3-in-1 body wash, dryer sheets; all of those things that we tend to not think about are needs that our veterans have,” said Matt Smith, the president of the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition Board of Directors.

This was the fifth year for the event and the first time Northwood and SVSU competed to Fill the Trailer.

While TV5 doesn’t exactly how much each school collected, we were told Northwood won the competition.

