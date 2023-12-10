UM-Flint hosts esports state finals

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of students from around the state gathered at the University of Michigan-Flint Recreation Center for the Michigan High School Esports Federation state finals.

Gamers from more than three dozen districts came together to compete against the best of the best.

“Honestly, I was getting really teary-eyed,” said Kaitlyn Roose with the Michigan High School Esports Federation. “It’s a real emotional thing. All these kids, they’re really excited to compete. The parents are really pumped for them. The coaches are really pumped for them.”

There were 56 teams in all.

Results have yet to be posted to the esports federation’s website.

