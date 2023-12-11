AT&T, Human-I-T donate 100 laptops to Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan

By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – AT&T and Human-I-T donated 100 laptops to Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan said the laptops were distributed for free to qualified people in the Impact Shelter program in Saginaw and Bay City, adding the donation was part of AT&T’s commitment to help bridge the digital barriers some are facing.

The organization said many of its clients don’t have access to digital basics and having a laptop will help them search for and find jobs, receive telehealth, and connect with family and community resources.

“Through our Impact Designs program, our mission is to ‘help home happen’ for those guests who are ready to move into their own home,” said Dan Streeter, Chief Executive Officer of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. “Thanks to this generous gift from AT&T and Human-I-T, we are thrilled to now provide families with their very own laptop as they move into their new home. We know access to technology provides many opportunities and benefits to our families, and we are excited to help them get connected with the digital world.”

City Rescue Mission, which is a part of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, provides emergency shelter services for homeless men, women, children, intact families, and veterans.

Now, up to 100 families in Saginaw and Bay City will receive laptops and digital literacy training to help them benefit from the online world, Rescue Ministries said.

“Too many people face challenges in life due to digital divide barriers, especially those experiencing homelessness,” said David Lewis, State President, AT&T Michigan. “For the families served by Rescue Ministries, these laptops will help connect them to the community and to the resources they need to make a successful transition into their own homes.”

