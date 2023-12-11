Back below freezing tonight, cool Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are cooling off this evening as cooler air is filtering into the state on northwest winds. We should return to below freezing tonight with most of Mid-Michigan bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thankfully we have pretty dry conditions overall so there is little to no threat of any roadways freezing for us overnight. Pretty normal road conditions can be expected tonight and tomorrow.

Winds continue to remain a bit calmer overnight with only sporadic gusts reaching 20 mph. The tip of the Thumb will continue to see the best chances for some stronger gusts throughout the night.

For Monday, we start out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. From there temperatures wont make it very far, only reaching the middle 30s during the afternoon.

Winds remain lighter than Saturday but occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Skies will likely be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few peaks of sun here and there. And much like Sunday, a few really isolated flurries are not out of the question but NO accumulations are expected.

